JUST A DRILL: Boise Fire to conduct wildfire evacuation drills for Warm Springs residents on Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Warm Springs Mesa could see activity from the Boise Fire Department and other partner agencies on Friday, August 9 as wildfire emergency evacuation drills are set to be conducted with residents in the area from around noon to 3 pm.

During the drill, participants will be practicing their household evacuation plans at the same time as responders practice their wildfire evacuation procedures.

The drill offers a valuable opportunity to both residents and emergency responders to enhance emergency preparedness in high-risk areas as this year's active fire season continues.

Participating households have already been provided detailed information about the drills. Community members in the area may notice a large first responder presence during the drills.

The Boise Fire Department recommends all residents of Ada County to sign up for Code Red alerts here.