Investigation ongoing after fatal motorcycle crash on Federal Way

BOISE, Idaho — Just before 2 am on Sunday, July 14, Boise Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near S Federal Way and S Findley Ave.

When they arrived, they discovered a man had crashed his Vespa-style scooter after losing control while traveling eastbound.

The rider was quickly transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He passed away just a short time later.

With the investigation ongoing, the identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office pending notification of next of kin.