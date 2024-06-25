Interest in Hockey continues to grow in Treasure Valley

BOISE, IDAHO — With the hype of a new NHL team in the bordering state, and success with the Steelheads, the interest in hockey in the Treasure Valley has increased.



Locals have seen an increase in interest in hockey.

The BSU Women's Club team is hopeful for another year and their first playing season.

With eyes on the ice for the Stanley Cup Finals, we're looking at the sport's rise in popularity here in the Treasure Valley, I am your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Idaho Ice World where kids and adults are lacing up to learn the sport.

The newly restructured BSU women's club hockey team has completed its first year. Back in October, we saw around 25 girls with some to no experience come out for the team's first practice.

"It was really cool to see everyone's progression from day 1 to the end of the year. As a staff member at Ice World, I got to see people come in when we weren't practicing, to come to practice their own skills while at public skates," said Royer.

I frequented the practices all season to follow this team's new journey. The numbers did drop at times however there were several new faces throughout the year.

Royer added, "Those who stayed there want to grow and progress."

Next year Anna Royer says that the club hopes to be able to show fans and supporters the skills they have learned.

"Officers are trying to get us to play in a lower seed league, whether that be with the city or possibly downtown," said Royer.

However, the women’s team is just a prime example of the growth of interest in the sport. Lax ID hockey shop manager Patrick Hamilton says he has seen a major increase since Covid.

Hamilton explained, "Both in children and adults. some of the travel teams just had their tryouts last weekend and had more kids than ever."

Hamilton credits this boom among fans to the growing presence of professional hockey near the Treasure Valley.

"I think it has to do with we are going to have an NHL team thats going to be close to us now, in Salt Lake City. You have the Stanley Cup going on which is a big deal. But, I think people are just excited about the Steelheads as well. There is a huge following for them here. I think people go to games and say oh I want to play hockey," explained Hamilton.

