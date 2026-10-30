Big savings, new gear, and a good cause. The 75th annual ski swap is underway at Expo Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Big savings, new gear, and a good cause. The 75th annual Ski Swap is now underway at Expo Idaho.

WATCH: Major savings on new and lightly used snow gear

Idaho 6 is live at the 75th Annual Ski Swap in Boise

The four-day event, hosted by the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), aims to outfit winter sports enthusiasts at discounted prices while raising money to support its youth competitive mountain sports programs.

People can drop off or register their old, lightly used equipment to sell, including like-new skis, snowboards, Nordic, telemark, boots, clothing, and snowshoes.

Because the event is one of the foundation's major fundraisers, they do take a 25 percent commission for each item sold at the swap.

The seller will receive a mailed check for 75 percent of the remaining sale price.

This year's event is being held from now through November 1.

Admission for Oct. 30 and 31 is $5 for those age 13 and older.

Sunday is free with a donation of two canned food items for the Boise Rescue Mission. Without a donation, it's $5.00.

Below are the Ski Swap sale hours:

-Friday, Oct. 30, 10 am - 10 pm

-Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 am - 6:00

-Sunday, Nov. 1, 10 am- 3 pm

VISA, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted.

Here are some items that will not accepted for sale:

-sunglasses

-baseball hats

-tee shirts

-street shoes

For more information on how to register your items for sale, click here.