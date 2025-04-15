Gov. Little signs $14M childcare bill to expand access across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — “On 14 today of April hour of 3:12 this bill becomes law,” said Governor Brad Little

Senate Bill 1206 invests about $14 million for state childcare to help families alleviate the costs of childcare services.

“This bill is the latest in our effort to support families and ensure they have quality, affordable childcare options. Addressing childcare access has long been a priority of mine.”

This money will expand home-based centers, community childcare programs, after-school care, and early learning initiatives, along with professional development for childcare providers.

“The model that we’ll be using as a department is working with the providers, working with our business community and really looking for sustainable solutions that will increase supply throughout our state,” said Alex Adams, director of the Idaho Health and Welfare Department.

The bill signing took place at Beginning Years Childcare Center, where Lindsay Shaffer is the director.

She started her career as a teacher before becoming director and has seen firsthand the need for more childcare options.

Shaffer said, “quality childcare is expensive, and it’s been out of reach for a lot of families, so this is really going to help centers and early learning centers instead of just having to stay home.”

That’s the hope with SB 1206, more learning centers for families. Gov. Little says the problem is driven by supply and demand, and with this bill, around 6,000 slots will open for families in need of childcare services.

“Improving childcare access for Idaho families will continue to be a high priority because it’s important to parents, it’s important to businesses, and it’s important to employers.”

Now that SB 1206 has been signed, it will go into effect this July.

