Free event in Southeast Boise supports Alzheimer's and Dementia awareness

Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free event in Boise to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and Dementia.



The Alzheimer's Foundation of America will provide resources and information about symptoms, self-care, and tips for caregivers on how to navigate the disease.

The 'Educating America Tour' will be held at the Springhill Suites at 424 E Parkcenter Blvd from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., doors opening at 9 a.m.

Along with information about the disease, there will also be free screenings at the event designed to test your memory and other cognitive functions.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A free event for caregivers and those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's is coming to Boise I'm your Southeast Boise Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Davis at Spring Hill Suites on Parkcenter Blvd, which is the next stop for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's, National Educating America Tour.

About 30-thousand Idahoans are currently living with the disease.

Schneider says, “Nationwide it's close to seven million and both of those numbers are projected to grow in the years ahead.”

Families and caregivers impacted by Alzheimer's are invited to attend a free event this Thursday July 18th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn more.

It's hosted by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, providing resources and information about symptoms, self-care, and tips for caregivers on how to navigate the disease.

“We're going to have someone talking about ways that you can protect your brain health through healthy aging and different lifestyle choices that you can make that can help reduce your risk of developing dementia so something for everybody here,” Schneider says.

There will also be free screenings at the event designed to test your memory and other cognitive functions.

Schneider says, “At the end of the screening you'll get a score on site and if you're above the baseline score the screener will say you're above the baseline come back in a year, and if you're below the baseline then the screener would suggest you go see a physician for a more comprehensive evaluation.”

According to the Alzheimer's Association in Ada County around 7,400 people above the age of 65 have Alzheimer's and dementia in our area a disease that continues to grow in numbers.

"That's why it's so critically important that people learn about the resources that are available if God forbid dementia is in your life and also learn about the ways they can protect their brain health and all of that is going to be discussed on the 18th,” Schneider says.

If you aren't able to attend the event, you're still able to get a free screening via video confrence.

Doors open at 9 for the Educating America Tour on Thursdayand here at Idaho News Six every year we help raise awareness for Alzheimer's. Connecting families, caregivers, and anyone effected by the disease, so be sure to join us on September 28th at Kleiner Park as we "Walk to End Alzheimer's.”

