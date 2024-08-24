Former Timberline teacher discusses recent settlement and future plans

BOISE, Idaho — The former Boise teacher on the receiving end of a $400,000 dollar settlement sits down with Idaho News 6.

I'm your Southeast Boise neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and I talked with the former Timberline High math teacher about what's next, following her agreement with the school district.

"I am, I am so at peace with the situation." Laura Boulton former Timberline High math teacher

Laura Boulton, looking to the future, after a hefty settlement with the Boise School District

"It's a win win." Boulton

Nearly a year ago Boulton faced suspension surrounding what the district considered "inappropriate boundaries," with students. Students, walking out of class last September to show her support.

"They don't haphazardly suspend teachers they do it because they think they have good reason, and my district needed time to investigate as they would any other employee and I understand that that's the law that's the legal system." Boulton says

In July, the two parties reached an agreement, which includes Boulton's participation on a executive level district committee, where she hopes to work more with law enforcement, child welfare services, parents and students.

She says,

"I can't speak as a voice of a parent in the Boise School District, I am not a student, so it's not valid for me to speak on their behalf either.I don't know what's it's like to wear those shoes, I think it's important to have those shoes at the table with me as well."

Along with the committee, Boulton was paid $400,000 in return for her voluntary resignation, but she says this isn't about the money..

"I'm flattered by it, but in this instance, I really feel like I need to find ways to use it for good deeds to help students for students, children and families of this community." Boulton

And that's her plan. Boulton is working on her doctorate, with plans to write a math book and hopes of opening an agency to help families and students work through the school system.

"I've had a lot of goals that I honestly didn't think I could reach but because of Boise School District they've given me these amazing opportunities they've opened these doors for me." Boulton

Part of the agreement she cant be employed by district in the future, but she hopes to substitute teach in surrounding districts.