East Meadow Greenhouse Kids prep for annual sale

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — For the past four years, the East Meadow Greenhouse kids have planted seeds for their annual plant sale out of their backyard.



You can order plants online or pick them up in person

The plant sale will begin this week on Friday and Saturday

Plant a seed and watch it grow. That's what some Southeast Boise kids are doing at their greenhouse. I’m your Southeast Boise Neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and the East Meadow Greenhouse Kids are getting their plants ready for their annual plant sale.

What started as a school project turned into a booming business.

“We’d always grown a garden and we had thought about doing a plant business and thought it'd be fun to grow some plants and sell them,” says Finnegan Cahoon.

After receiving some leftover seeds from their neighbors the East Meadow Greenhouse Kids business was born.

Tillie Cahoon explains their gardening process, "We normally start the seeds in our office and when they get big enough, we put them outside."

Four siblings, all having a hand in the process.

“My main part is the online portion. So, we have a website I maintain and an order form that I check and just write down the different orders,” says Noah Cahoon.

Tillie adds, “When we get home, we normally have a little break then we go outside and water the plants, inside and outside."

They've been selling plants for four years. Their first customers were their neighbors, now, like their plants, their clientele has grown.

“We have a lot of plants I don't know a thousand maybe,” says Finnegan.

Their mom, Hailey adds, “Our family motto is work hard, play together, plant, prune and harvest forever so we’re working hard, and it's good we’re planting good things and we’re harvesting good things.”

The East Meadow Greenhouse Kidswill be taking orders online and you can pick up the plants in person.