Dallas Harris Elementary celebrates first year with dedication

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District's newest school, Dallas Harris Elementary, is finishing up its inaugural year after opening up in November.

Idaho News 6 toured the school after they opened and went back to see how the first year went.



The dedication was highlighted with a $100,000 donation from the Harris Family, who started the Harris Ranch Subdivision.

The principal tells Idaho News 6 that the school has seen over 100 new enrollments for next year, and they are excited to handle growth.

Cheers rang for the Boise School District's newest elementary school, Dallas Harris. They are wrapping up their first year.

On Tuesday, the school hosted its dedication and ribbon cutting.

I toured the school when it first opened and as the year is closing, I came back to see how it went.

"Its been fast and furious a little bit," Principal Wendi Forrey said.

Dallas Harris opened up in November, after the year had already started, so the adjustment was quick.

"But it was kind of weird since we did start the year at Riverside and then came here," said Aubrey, a sixth grader.

All of the Dallas Harris kids started off at Riverside this year, many of them had been going there since kindergarten.

"Now that I'm here I really like it, so it's really fun now," said Vienna, another sixth grader.

The school came as a response to growth in Southeast Boise.

In 2017, Boiseans voted to approve a $172.5 million bond for the project.

And on Tuesday, the school received some more money — $100,000 from The Harris Family, who founded the Harris Ranch subdivision.

That will pair with money they earned from a jog-a-thon last week

"We raised a lot of money from that, surprisingly," said Palmer, another sixth grader. "Our goal for that was like $12,000 and we completely beat it."

On Tuesday, the jog-a-thon had raised almost $20,000.

Forrey says it leaves the school in good shape for next academic year.

"That will be great because it'll fund a lot of our art supplies that we have, our teachers accounts, it funds a lot of fun things we can do for our students here," Forrey said.