Crews respond to residential fire in South Boise; officials say it originated from an oven

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire responded to a residential fire in South Boise on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the tenant of the home left the self-cleaning feature of the oven on, which sparked the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but crews remain on scene to continue investigating.

Take a look inside the home after it was damaged by an oven fire:

South Boise home damaged after self-cleaning oven sparks fire

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.