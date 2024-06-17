Watch Now
Crash blocks eastbound I84 lanes between Boise and Mountain Home

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 17, 2024

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are responding to a crash east of Boise, at mile marker 61 near E Memory Road.

The crash was reported by ISP at 1:33 pm. Currently, all eastbound lanes of travel are blocked.

Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and drive with caution. Updates to the situation on the roadway will be added to this article as they are made available.

