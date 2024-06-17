Crash blocks eastbound I84 lanes between Boise and Mountain Home

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are responding to a crash east of Boise, at mile marker 61 near E Memory Road.

The crash was reported by ISP at 1:33 pm. Currently, all eastbound lanes of travel are blocked.

Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash eastbound I84 at mile marker 61, east of Boise. All eastbound lanes of travel are blocked. Motorists should expect delays. @ISPHeadquarters @isprccs pic.twitter.com/TveTarjwAh — Idaho State Police - West Idaho (@ISPWesternID) June 17, 2024

Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and drive with caution. Updates to the situation on the roadway will be added to this article as they are made available.