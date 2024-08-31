SOUTHEAST, Boise — Construction crews, operating these cranes at micron's major expansion project, are demanding better pay from their employer.



I'm your Southeast Boise Neighborhood Reporter where a handful of Inland Crane employees are upset about wages, claiming the company isn't complying with the area's pay standards.

The local labor union behind the flyers and picketing outlines a labor dispute with Inland Crane, Inc. claiming its crane operators are paid substantially less than the prevailing wage and benefit standards set in the area.

I reached out to the companies involved.

Inland Crane tells me the allegations were made by a former employee.

"A direct and open relationship with management provides our employees with better take-home pay, benefits, and quality of life." Vice President

It goes on to mention that team members have worked with the company for decades and not everyone has the right attitude or work ethic to fit their culture and Inland fully cooperates with investigations through the proper channels."

The construction company has made recent headlines, involved in the deadly hangar collapse at the Boise Airport in January.

As Idaho News six previously reported, Inland Crane was cited after OSHA completed its investigation, not for causing the collapse, but for exposing workers to the unsafe conditions.

At Micron, the skyline is filled with cranes.

The wage dispute is not impacting operations, as construction for the major campus expansion project continues.