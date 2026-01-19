Corporal "brutally assaulted" by inmate at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, officials say

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A staff member of the Idaho Maximum Security Institution was hospitalized over the weekend, after officials say they were "brutally assaulted" by an inmate.

The Idaho Department of Correction says the attack happened on Saturday, and the 56-year-old corporal is in the hospital in stable condition.

Robert David Pompa is accused of the attack. Officials say he is currently serving time at the maximum security institution on charges of murder, and battery on a correctional officer or jailer. He is also serving time for unlawful discharge of a weapon and aggravated battery.

Officials say the facility has since returned to normal operations.

Idaho State Police are investigating.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.