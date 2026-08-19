City leaders break ground on new park in Southeast Boise

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Families around Southeast Boise will soon have a new place to gather, play, and get some exercise.

City leaders broke ground on a new park Wednesday.

Plans for Alta Harris Park include three soccer fields, a nature playground, and pickleball courts.

City of Boise

The park will be located at 3910 S. Eckert Road. An expected completion date has not been announced.

Alta Harris Park will be the latest addition to the city’s “Ribbon of Jewels” — a series of parks named in honor of prominent local women.

Alta Harris and her husband moved their sawmill to the Boise area in the 1950s. It eventually became Producers Lumber Company, and later the couple established a ranch raising Hereford cattle. The city says the real estate development project Harris Ranch takes its name from the family enterprise, and the park is located on the north bank of the Boise River within the Harris Ranch development. Alta Harris died in 2012 at the age of 93.

Idaho News 6

At Wednesday's ribbon cutting, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the new park "will create an opportunity for folks in the neighborhood and beyond to come and to gather to connect with each other, and to play as the as the park builds out, to enjoy community that has been created by the Harris family."