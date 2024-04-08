Boise State hosts viewing for partial eclipse

BOISE, Idaho — BSU students and the public gathered on campus to take a look at the Partial Total Eclipse. Boise State AstroTAC brought out solarascopes and solar eclipse glasses for the cosimic event.



Make sure to mark your calendars the next Total Eclipse will be in 2025.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This is the view people had today, and I was at Boise State University where local astronomy students gave students and the public a chance to look at the Partial Total Eclipse.

"It's really cool to experience. They don't happen too often so it's like history," says Michaelah Busse.

Eli Ruff and his mother came to Boise State just for the viewing, Eli says, “I came to spend time with my mother and come out for the eclipse and see how the moon will pass over the sun through the telescopes.”

Boise State AstroTAC, which stands for astronomers in training assisting the community, provides astronomy outreach opportunities, like viewing the eclipse.

Chandler Beasley is the Senior Lead Outreach Specialist with AstroTAC, she says, "We have solar glasses solar scopes we're just here to enjoy the eclipse and get chatting about tolar science with people.”

The group set up solar scopes on campus so everyone could look at the phenomenon.

"The solar scope you don't need eclipse glasses there's a hydrogen alpha filter that helps cover the harmful rays from the sun, so it won't hurt your eyeballs,” Beasley explains.

In between classes, students and staff took the time to get a glance.

Michaelah Busse says, “I like the glasses because you see more of the shape, but I like the glasses you can see details, I didn't know you can see through a telescope.”

“It's just marvelous it's like ooh, I mean we're only at 35% but it's still it's still an eclipse,” says Megan Dupre.

The partial solar eclipse didn't last for too long, but it's all about being a part of history.

Dupre adds “The filter was kind of neat, but I think the best just for personal viewing is the glasses because you can just put them on and just watch it.’

If you missed this eclipse, you have about 21 years to plan for the next one as the next Total Eclipse will be in 2025 so be sure to mark your calendars.

