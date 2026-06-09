Boise School District settles mouse infestation lawsuit for $720K, denies wrongdoing

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former West Junior High teacher Michelle Chung for $720,000, ending a case centered on claims that ongoing mouse activity in her classroom created unsafe conditions and led to retaliation concerns.

Court records show the case against the Boise School District and West Junior High School was dismissed with prejudice in May after both sides agreed to resolve the dispute, meaning the claim cannot be refiled.

The district said it agreed to settle to avoid prolonged litigation and disruption to school operations, while continuing to deny any liability or wrongdoing.

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Chung told Idaho News 6 that the agreement included more than money. She said it required an independent, qualified inspection of West Junior High and her former classroom, including checks of interior wall spaces and HVAC systems, along with the building’s exterior. She said the district also agreed to address any issues identified through that inspection.

Chung said she believed that part of the settlement was key because it ensured a third-party review focused on safety, which she said was her primary concern throughout the case. She added that her goal was always to protect students and staff in what she described as a health-sensitive classroom environment.

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The district reiterated it disputes the allegations and said the settlement allows it to move forward while focusing on students and staff.

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