Boise police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen near Howe Street

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Police said Cashis was last seen near Howe Street and Boise Avenue around 5:45 p.m. He was riding a scooter and was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

BOISE POLICE DEPT.

Because of his age and the high temperatures earlier in the day, police are asking anyone who may have seen Cashis to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Anyone with information is urged to call as soon as possible.