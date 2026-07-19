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Boise police searching for missing 10-year-old last seen near Howe Street

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BOISE POLICE DEPT.
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Posted

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Police said Cashis was last seen near Howe Street and Boise Avenue around 5:45 p.m. He was riding a scooter and was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

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Because of his age and the high temperatures earlier in the day, police are asking anyone who may have seen Cashis to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Anyone with information is urged to call as soon as possible.

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