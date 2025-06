UPDATE (As of 2:20 p.m.): Boise Police have confirmed that the missing child was found safe. No further assistance is needed from the community.



Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old child who disappeared Thursday morning in east Boise.

Andrea was last seen around 10 a.m. walking near White Pine Elementary toward Timberline High School in the area of East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street, according to police.