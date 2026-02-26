Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise police search for missing 17-year-old female considered endangered runaway

Boise Police Department
SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old female named Rose who is considered "an endangered runaway."

Rose was last seen leaving her home in Southeast Boise near Timberline High School on Feb. 6. She was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark sweatpants and is currently without her medication.

If you have seen Rose or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Boise Police at 208-377-6790. If you see her and believe she is in danger, call 911.

