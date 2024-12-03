Boise plans new pathway connecting Federal Way to Broadway Avenue

BOISE, Idaho — A new pathway is being built along the canal banks off of Federal Way in hopes of making Boise a more bike—and pedestrian-friendly city.

City of Boise is planning a new pathway connecting Federal Way to Broadway Avenue. Two options are being considered.

The first option follows the loop ramp around the existing interchange, under the bridge, and along Broadway, with a barrier separating traffic from pedestrians.

The second option runs along the North Side of Ridenbaugh Canal and connects to existing sidewalks on Federal Way.

Boise plans to finish the final design in early 2026 with hopes of breaking ground in 2027.



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your Southeast neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis with more on why the city wants to close the gap between Federal Way and Broadway and what neighbors think of the options.

"It's a circuit about a three-mile circuit for me," says Patti O'Hara, who lives near Broadway Ave.

Patti O'Hara walks along the Ridenbaugh Canal in Southeast Boise every day.

O'Hara says, "it's quiet, its safe, its accessible, no bikes, you'll find a lot of people walking their dogs along there."

To get to the top of Federal Way she and her husband walk alongside busy Broadway Avenue.

She says, "We crawl up the side of that overpass kind of make our way up and onto Federal Way. Coming back down is a little treacherous."

That's why the city wants to create the Broadway-Federal Way Pathway. To make the area safer for bikers and pedestrians.

Right now, the sidewalk cuts off on Broadway Avenue leaving little to no space for pedestrians.

Many neighbors like O'Hara use a manmade path along the canal, something the City of Boise says could be a good long-term solution.

So the City made two pathway proposals.

Dane Hoskins is the Pathways Program Manager for the City of Boise, "So the idea is to get people who are a little hesitant walking and biking a space that's comfortable to walk and back that feels safe, that feels comfortable and attractive to people," he says.

The city's first option would cost $3.2 million following the loop ramp around the existing interchange, under the bridge, and along Broadway, with a barrier separating traffic from pedestrians.

The second option would cost around $5.8 million, but the city says it's gotten better feedback.

The pathway would run along the North Side of Ridenbaugh Canal and connect to existing sidewalks on Federal Way.

Hoskins, "there's an overwhelming support for alternative two between Federal Way and the Ridenbaugh Canal just because it provides the superior comfort and safety."

Patti O'Hara seems to agree.

"I do like a nice circuit where I don't have to think about traffic or just the path. It's a straight shot, nice and windy and when the canal is flowing its beautiful it's a very peaceful walk."

After taking feedback from residents like O'Hara take the feedback and recommend one of the two options to City Council.

From there the concept design will develop the actual finalized drawings.

It'll be a few years until you see progress made on the pathway.

The City of Boise tells me they'll finish the final design in early 2026 with hopes of breaking ground in 2027.