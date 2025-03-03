Boise Humane Society seeking care and homes for 16 puppies

BOISE, Idaho — Currently, Idaho Humane Society is looking to help out 14 dogs that are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Idaho Humane Society received a call for help from an owner struggling to care for 18 dogs, 16 of which were puppies. The Humane Society was able to take the dogs into their shelter, provide them with medical care, and prepare them for adoption— all thanks to generous donations.

Donations like these enable the Humane Society to continue its important work.

Those interested in adopting can come meet the dogs on a first-come, first-served basis. The Idaho Humane Society Adoption Center is located at 1300 S Bird St, Boise, Idaho 83709. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.