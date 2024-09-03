Boise float season concludes after a successful and busy summer

BOISE, Idaho — Float the Boise draws to an end, with Labor Day being the last day to get rental equipment at Barber Park and shuttles from Ann Morrison.



An estimated 150,000 people floated the Boise river from Barber to Ann Morrison Park.

According to Boise Parks and Recreation, more than 11,000 tubes, 10,000 rafts and 1,000 kayaks were rented this season.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your Southeast Boise neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis talking with Ada County rental floaters and the employees that make it happen.

"The first thing they hear about is 'let's go to Barber Park, launch and float the Boise river,'" says Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks ad Recreation.

"Busy" is the word to describe Barber Park this summer. According to the City of Boise, an estimated 150,000 people floated the Boise river from Barber to Ann Morrison, with many using Ada County rentals with the help of Boise River raft and tube staff.

"After you put your order through the window, that comes to the warehouse workers which is me," says Ella Engle.

Engle is a warehouse employee at Boise River Raft and Tube, one of many employees working behind the scenes to make sure floaters have a fun and safe day on the river.

Engle says, "We find the rafts that you want, if they are not aired up we go and we air them up for you, we'll get all your lifejackets ready, paddles, everything is back in that warehouse, we'll drag it out to you and you guys know the drill."

"I kind of debated on what size float to do, so we went with the six person raft for four people, give us a little room," says Luke Harrison.

Although most visitors bring their own float according to Boise Parks and Recreation, more than 11,000 tubes, 10,000 rafts and 1,000 kayaks were rented this season — giving people like Harrison the opportunity to float the river for the first and last time this season.

"We were kind of worried about the smoke in the atmosphere recently, but it's kind of cleared up. We got some blue skies so we're excited to be on the river and soak in some of those rays," says Harrison.