Boise Fire Department crews close off Overland post office for hazmat situation

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department is on scene at the Overland Station post office on W. Targee Street, for a reported hazmat situation.

Crews arrived to a call for a small amount of spilled mercury in the parking lot, and Idaho News 6 crews on the scene report seeing two hazmat vehicles and one fire truck, with crews checking the underside of people's shoes.

The call came in just before 4:40 p.m. as a Hazardous Materials Response, and as of 5:45 p.m. the parking lot of the post office remains closed off while crews make sure the area is safe.

The CDC says exposure to mercury may cause include: irritation to the eyes, skin, and stomach; cough, chest pain, or difficulty breathing, insomnia, irritability, indecision, headache, weakness or exhaustion, and weight loss. Workers may be harmed from exposure to mercury. The level of exposure depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done.

