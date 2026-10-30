Boise daycare worker arrested, accused of injuring infants

BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old Boise daycare worker is facing four felony injury to child charges following an investigation involving infants at New Horizon Academy.

According to a Boise Police news release, Special Victims Unit detectives received a referral from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Oct. 27 regarding a report of an injury to a child.

Police said the reported incident happened one day earlier, on Oct. 26, at New Horizon Academy, located at 155 E. Boise Ave.

One infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

During the investigation, police said evidence showed the employee's alleged actions toward that infant and three additional infants at the childcare center could have caused great bodily harm or death.

The 18-year-old employee was arrested Oct. 29 and booked into the Ada County Jail on four felony counts of injury to child.

Police said the parents of the three additional infants have been notified and medical attention is being sought. An update on their conditions was not available at the time of the news release.

New Horizon Academy is cooperating with detectives, according to police. The employee was immediately sent home from the facility on Oct. 26 and was not allowed to return.

Police said the employee began working at New Horizon Academy in March or April 2026.

Boise Police said detectives are continuing their investigation to determine whether any other children were harmed.

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