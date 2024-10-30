BLM responding to the Leeds Fire in Southeast Boise

UPDATE (As of 4:30 p.m.): The fire has now spread to at least 200 acres, there are still no evacuations at this time. No cause has been determined at this time.

Boise Fire, Boise Forest Service, BLM, Boise Police, and Eagle Fire are all responding to the incident.



The Bureau of Land Management is responding to a new wildfire in Southeast Boise.

At this time, the BLM says the Leeds Fire is approximately 15 acres in size.

Engines from the Boise Fire Department, Boise District BLM and the U.S. Forest Service are on scene, as well as a dozer from the Eagle Fire Department.

The Bureau of Land Management says that despite the colder weather, fire fuels are still dry from little moisture this month.

