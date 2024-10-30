Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSoutheast Boise

Actions

BLM responding to the Leeds Fire in Southeast Boise

LEEDS FIRE 103024
BLM Idaho Fire
Leeds Fire as seen on 10/30/24. Photo: BLM Idaho Fire
LEEDS FIRE 103024
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (As of 4:30 p.m.): The fire has now spread to at least 200 acres, there are still no evacuations at this time. No cause has been determined at this time.

Boise Fire, Boise Forest Service, BLM, Boise Police, and Eagle Fire are all responding to the incident.

The Bureau of Land Management is responding to a new wildfire in Southeast Boise.

At this time, the BLM says the Leeds Fire is approximately 15 acres in size.

Engines from the Boise Fire Department, Boise District BLM and the U.S. Forest Service are on scene, as well as a dozer from the Eagle Fire Department.

The Bureau of Land Management says that despite the colder weather, fire fuels are still dry from little moisture this month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Southeast Boise reporter Jessica Davis