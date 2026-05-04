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Barber Park Greenbelt Pathway project finishes under budget, ahead of schedule

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Ada County Parks &amp; Waterways
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SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Parks & Waterways recently announced that its Barber Park Greenbelt Pathway project is complete, ahead of schedule and under budget.

The improvements included the replacement and resurfacing of approximately 3,200 feet of cracked, aging asphalt. Not only is the new pathway smoother, but it's also wider and includes new striping to ensure users stay on the right side of the path.

Parks & Waterways officials also created two concrete connections between the Greenbelt and the Barber Park Playground to allow for greater ease of access.

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