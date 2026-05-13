A lot of change that needs to happen': Idaho students lead fight against human trafficking statewide

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — College students across Idaho are stepping into the fight against human trafficking through a student-led initiative focused on education, prevention and community outreach.

WATCH: To hear from leaders behind the project

Idaho students fight human trafficking with art and education

The statewide effort, led by nonprofit Elevate Your Community, combines research, survivor advocacy and art to challenge misconceptions surrounding trafficking, especially in rural communities where organizers say awareness gaps still exist.

Founder and project lead Aide Samantha Moore says the organization was created to give college students a safe environment to learn, research and create meaningful change, while addressing issues impacting vulnerable populations across Idaho.

Many of the organization's interns are helping build resources designed to educate parents, students and community members on how trafficking can appear in different forms — including online exploitation and AI-generated imagery.

Moore underscores that one of the most important parts of the initiative is that the work is student-led. Projects are driven by college interns working alongside university partners, community organizations, advocates and local professionals focused on prevention and public education efforts across Idaho.

"The heart of this initiative is creating opportunities for students to actively participate in meaningful systems-level work while helping make Idaho communities safer for youth and families," Moore said.

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Organizers say dozens of students have helped bring the initiative together over the last three years through research, outreach, event planning and educational development.

Students: Andy Obeso Del Toro, Cheyenne Williams, Amber Parker, Trinity Ferebee, Joseph Martinez, Elizabeth Dennis, Taylor Adams, Jessica Wallace, Bryan Butcha, Makaela Lomax, Alec Ladas, Natalie McFarland, Amanda Peroni, Charity Draper, Burgan Ross, Adam Jazbec, Jaedon Garcia, Remie Williams, Jami Stuart, Joseph Schmidt, Esther Etinoff, Madison Hothem, Stephen Silva-Brave, Ellie Ray, Shalu Pokharel and Rheya Turner all contributed to the project's outreach and prevention efforts. Faculty and institutional support came from educators, including Dr. Jessica Breidinger, Daniel Llera-Huchim, Anna Moreshed, Sarah Liftawi and Kaden Christianson.

One of the organization's latest projects is a traveling art exhibit called "Through Their Eyes: Exploitation in the Digital Age," which explores trafficking and exploitation through survivor stories, educational displays and community discussions. Organizers say the exhibit highlights how trafficking extends beyond common stereotypes often portrayed in movies and media.

Moore adds that the exhibit intentionally combines art with activism to encourage difficult conversations about exploitation, grooming and abuse.

"We focus heavily on the education prevention piece," Moore said, "When we talk about trafficking or exploitation or child sexual abuse, there are often different grooming cycles depending on the age and demographic of the person."

The organization's Human Trafficking Education Index — another student-led project — was developed after students realized many people, including themselves, lacked a full understanding of trafficking indicators and warning signs. The project aims to measure public awareness gaps while helping communities identify prevention strategies and improve responses to victims.

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As part of the initiative, organizers also host several free educational webinars focused on exploitation prevention, digital safety, multidisciplinary response efforts and community awareness.

Boise State University student Andy Del Torobes, who studies political science and sociology, says joining the initiative changed his understanding of trafficking entirely.

"What we know about human trafficking isn't necessarily correct," Del Torobes said, "It looks different depending on the circumstance and the individual."

Del Torobes explained that one of the biggest misconceptions is believing that trafficking only involves kidnapping or sex trafficking cases portrayed in movies. Through his research, he learned that trafficking can also include forced labor, domestic servitude, coercion and online exploitation.

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Del Torobes adds that Idaho still has work to do when it comes to education and systemic reform.

"There's a lot of victim blaming that goes around," Del Torobes noted.

According to Moore, the organization has worked with roughly 30 college students over the last three years and hopes to continue expanding the project statewide. Upcoming gallery viewings are scheduled for May 28, 29 and 30 at Battle Space in Boise.

Organizers hope to expand future gallery events into communities like Caldwell and Nampa while working directly with tribal partners to host conversations centered around tribal perspectives, exploitation prevention and community safety.

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As previously reported by Idaho News 6, the Nampa Family Justice Center served 106 human trafficking victims over the past year. So far in 2026, they have served 54 survivors through housing assistance, counseling, legal advocacy and other support services.

RELATED | Nampa accounts for nearly two-thirds of Idaho's human trafficking cases in 2026 report

Organizers say they hope the project encourages more Idahoans to recognize warning signs, support survivors and become willing to have conversations many communities still avoid.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.