Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSoutheast Boise

Actions

2 teenagers hospitalized after being struck by vehicle near Timberline High School

Boise Teens Hit
Boise Police Department
Boise Teens Hit
Posted

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Two teenagers have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Timberline High School on Friday.

According to the Boise Police Department, the teens were hit at 10:45 a.m. near Boise Avenue and Linden Street.

Both teenagers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the teenagers are students at the school.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the intersection of Boise Avenue and Linden Street is closed for the crash investigation.

Send tips to neighborhood reporter Brady Caskey
Have a story idea from South Boise, West Boise or Kuna? Share it with Brady below —

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights