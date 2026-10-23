2 teenagers hospitalized after being struck by vehicle near Timberline High School

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Two teenagers have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Timberline High School on Friday.

According to the Boise Police Department, the teens were hit at 10:45 a.m. near Boise Avenue and Linden Street.

Both teenagers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if the teenagers are students at the school.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the intersection of Boise Avenue and Linden Street is closed for the crash investigation.