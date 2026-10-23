2 injured in fiery Friday morning crash on I-84 in Boise

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured in a fiery crash Friday morning on Interstate 84 west of Gowen Road in Boise.

Boise Fire crews were dispatched Friday on reports of a rollover crash in the westbound lanes of I-84 near the Gowen Road on-ramp.

Crews arrived to a pickup truck on its roof near the interstate median fully engulfed by flames. Firefighters located two occupants of the vehicle who were later transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.