Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouth Meridian

Actions

YMCA to host annual Spin-a-Thon on April 29

Event will raise money for the Y’s Financial Assistance Program
thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
TREASURE VALLEY FAMILY YMCA
thumbnail_Image (1).jpg
YMCA.jpeg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 16:54:27-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is once again kicking off Idaho Gives with the 6th annual Spin-a-Thon, a seven-hour spinning event to raise funds for the YMCA’s Financial Assistance program ensuring everyone has access to YMCA services and programs, regardless of the ability to pay.

Caldwell YMCA Spin-a-thon

YMCA staff, volunteers, and members will be pedaling on Monday, April 29 from 5 am-12 pm, to raise awareness and money that will support growing access to the Y across our community. Riders will pedal on decorated cycle bikes at each of the Y’s four facilities.

To participate in the Spin-a-Thon, community members should contact one of the Treasure Valley YMCA locations.

Spin-a-Thon Locations:

  • Caldwell YMCA – 3720 S Indiana Ave, Caldwell ID 83605, 208-454-9622
  • Downtown Boise YMCA – 1050 W State St. Boise ID 83702, 208-344-5501
  • Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA – 5155 S Hillsdale Ln, Meridian ID 83642, 208-331-9622
  • West Boise YMCA – 5959 N. Discovery Way, Boise, ID 83713, 208-377-9622

In 2023, the Annual Giving Campaign brought in over $1.38 million in community support and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA provided over $2.8 million in financial assistance to community members.
To learn more about the Spin-a-Thon or to make a donation to the YMCA Annual Campaign, please visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your South Meridian reporter Allie Triepke