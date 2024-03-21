Shoppers in Meridian excited about more affordable grocery options

MERIDIAN, Idaho — If you feel like grocery prices are higher than ever, you're not alone. A new bargain market on Ten Mile Road aims to help locals save on groceries.



The local owners of the store donated $1000 back to Meridian Food Bank.

The first 100 people through the doors received gift cards ranging from $5 to $100.

Link to enter the Grocery Giveaway.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I have been waiting and watching for this store to open since they were doing construction," said Rose Jensen, a Meridian Resident.

A new bargain market on Ten Mile Rd opening its doors to shoppers searching for deals on groceries.

"We live super close and these are great prices. We are a large family, we have 5 kids so [this] makes it very affordable," said Dan Alicea, a Meridian Resident.

Local Paul Huddlestun says his family buys groceries every two weeks and they always start here, "well if you're looking to save some money, like I said, just come in here first. If there's something that we're looking to save some money, and then go to the regular grocery store after."

At Thursday morning's grand opening Grocery Outlet celebrated with a special gift to the Meridian Food Bank, who says the donation couldn't come at a better time.

The first 100 people through the doors were also given gift cards.

"Yeah it's $10 on the house," said Jensen.

"They're all excited that we're here," said Meridian residents Jeremy & Melissa Dirienzo, who own the new store and say people lined up for the gift cards before they arrived to work, "Oh wow that was before 6 a.m.," said Jeremy Dirienzo.

Which goes to show just how much a little financial help is appreciated during current financial times.

Price comparisons are marked on all of Grocery Outlet's products, "We want to show the savings to the customers that way they're aware," Jeremy Dirienzo.

"I like how they have the comparison on the price tags that show you how much it is elsewhere," said Alicea.

Owners say the savings don't stop there, anyone can enter their contest for even more grocery bill relief.

"$1000 grocery giveaway. They can enter either here in the store or online at groceryoutlet.com."