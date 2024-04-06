SCHEELS in Meridian is finally open, here's what community members have to say

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho's first SCHEELS is open for business. Thousands of shoppers braved the cold spring morning to be the first inside the sporting goods mall.



Some were out as early as Friday morning, and some came down to opening day just to see the new store for themselves.

Scheels store hours are: Monday - Saturday, 9:30am - 9:00pm. Sunday, 10:00am -6:00pm.

Enter to win the Grand Opening Giveaways.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

From the first person in line… “We got here yesterday [Friday] morning, in the rain, at 8am,” said Jake Skifstad, founder of SHIELD 616.

To the first purchase… Idaho’s first SCHEELS welcomed thousands of customers Saturday morning.

“We had our tent set up, with cots and a heater, and we tried to stay dry. We’re blessed to be part of the SCHEELS Grand Opening [because] we donate vests to first responders,” said

The sporting goods mall, provides a unique place to shop, eat and play.

“I grew up in Idaho, in Nampa area, and honestly I love seeing all the new businesses come through because when I was younger, I was like, ‘where is all the fun stuff?’” Brianna Daniels, a local resident, with 360 Photo Pop.

As I previously reported, Ten Mile Crossing is one of the hottest spots in the valley for growth and development… which comes with pros and cons.

“I think really the main con with growth is just the traffic, you know sometimes people have a hard time getting in and out from the main road but outside of that, more people is good and it’s just more visibility and more people in the community to serve,” said Arika Howell from Wild Thing Coffee Co., sharing with me how their new neighbors, SCHEELS, approached her business before the opening.

“They don’t want us to feel like they’re stepping on our toes, so they’ve been great to partner with and work with,” said Howell.

As a Meridian resident and business owner, she has seen the growth first hand, “you got all the different restaurants that are coming in around here, more businesses coming into the business park, and then SCHEELS opening has been just huge,” said Howell.

Locals at the 7am block party told me they were ready to shop till they drop, and feel the store will be popular with Idahoans

“I’m so excited to shop, I think it’s a beautiful store. It has a lot of brand with fitness, and the community of what Idaho kind of represents, like hunting and guns,” Vanessa, a local resident, with 360 Photo Pop in Boise.

More than clothes, gear and shoes, SCHEELS has some fun activities like the ferris wheel and my favorite… the fish tank… and if you need any other recommendations, here’s what three future baseball stars [Cash, Dayton, and Preston] from Kuna told me, “The arcade place…. The batting cages… yeah the batting cages.”