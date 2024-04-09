Recycle a Bicycle program offering free bikes to those in need

MERIDIAN, Idaho — If you're a Meridian resident in need of a bike, you could get one for free through the city's Recycle a Bicycle Program.

The program is a partnership between the City of Meridian’s Solid Waste Advisory Commission and Republic Services.

During the month of April, bikes will be refurbished and distributed for free. Anyone interested in a bike just needs to fill out a request form at the City of Meridian website to apply.

The request form allows applicants to specify how they plan to use their bike, as well as their preferred style (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road Bike) before they are matched with a bike.

All requests are free of charge, but they need to be submitted by 5 pm on April 26. Once applicants are matched with their new bikes, pickups will begin at the Meridian Transfer Station between April 29 and May 3 at scheduled times.

Meridian residents who miss the deadline will have another opportunity to snag a free bike at the Unplug and Be Outside Kick-Off event on May 11 at Kleiner Memorial Park. Republic Services and SWAC will be providing smaller kids' bikes for families that attend.

Additionally, Republic Services and SWAC will have extra smaller kid bikes at the Unplug and Be Outside Kick-Off event on Saturday, May 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kleiner Memorial Park (1900 N Records Ave.). These bikes are for families who would like a bike and did not apply online for a specific bike type. A simple self-repair station with a free flat tire slime-filling post will also be available during this event. For more information about Unplug and Be Outside, visit www.meridiancity.org/unplug.