SOUTH MERIDIAN, Idaho — If you're a young person in need of a job, employers are looking to hire.

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a youth and young adult job fair on Saturday, March 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian.

Idahoans aged 14 to 24 are encouraged to attend. You could be hired on the spot.

Jobs include summer and permanent employment, in both part-time and full-time positions.

