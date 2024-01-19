Meridian's Public Safety Academy offers free, behind the scenes look into police and fire operations

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police and Fire Public Safety Academy will provide community members with a behind the scenes, in-depth look at Meridian public safety.



The City of Meridian's Public Safety Academy goal is offer transparency, perspective and unique hands on experiences.

Applications are open and a link can be found here.

The first evening will be Thursday March 28th, and will meet 9 consecutive Thursday evenings and 2 Saturdays.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Have you ever wondered what goes into the process behind why police and firefighters do what they do?

I’m your South Meridian Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke, and if you have questions like ‘why do they have a computer in the front seat of a patrol car?’, then Meridian Police and Fire have an opportunity for you to learn more.

“Most of what they say is ‘I just had no idea, I had no idea everything that was involved in law enforcement and fire here in the City of Meridian',” said Jennifer Abrao, Crime Prevention Specialist.

Meridian Police offering a free and educational opportunity for those looking to learn more about careers in law enforcement and fire fighting.

“Unfortunately a lot of people’s experience up close and personal with law enforcement and fire isn’t on their best day, a lot of the time it’s on their worst day. So we want them to see what we do and how we do it before they ever have to deal with that.”

The academy offers hand-on experience, “Our SWAT team comes and does a presentation so you get to be up close and personal with our SWAT team. You’ll get to climb around in our BearCat vehicle and handle some of their equipment.

The Public Safety academy is open to more than just those who are interested in public safety.

“I think it’s important for transparency, again, so people know where their tax payer dollars are going to,’ said Abrao

Anyone wanting to learn more can apply. Priority spots will be given to those who live or work in Meridian. A link to the application page can be found on this story on our website.

Now Meridian Police tells me that this Public Safety Academy will be for those 18 and over. If you are a little bit younger and looking to get involved, there is going to be a youth academy happening this summer. Reporting from South Meridian, I’m your Neighborhood reporter Allie Triepke for Idaho News 6.