Meridian's Initial Point Gallery presents "Dance Studies" art exhibit at city hall

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian’s Initial Point Gallery opened its latest exhibition, "Dance Studies", showcasing artists of the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization (BOSCO).

This unique collaboration pairing the visual arts with dance is intended to educate the public on the passion and professionalism of both disciplines while highlighting their commonalities and ability to touch people deeply. The "Dance Studies" exhibition will remain on display through March 29, 2024.

BOSCO Events Chair, Cindi Walton says, “We are excited to partner with Ballet Idaho. This collaboration gives the dancers, artists, and the public insight into creative endeavors and a glimpse into both the worlds of visual art and dance.”

Brecken Bird, one of the BOSCO artists and Vice Chair of the Meridian Arts Commission, adds, “We appreciate Ballet Idaho giving us artists this opportunity to see inside their world and to experience the grace and professionalism of their dancers.” They hope that the artwork created specifically for this exhibition, along with the Ballet’s performances at the reception, will give the community an opportunity for a unique, inside view of both the visual arts and dance.

BOSCO is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to the visual arts. It was established to promote and foster a greater understanding of the creative process between local artists and the general public.

Ballet Idaho, which recently celebrated its 50th season, is a professional dance company whose mission is to engage with Idaho communities to create immersive dance performances and educational experiences that are accessible to all.

LEARN MORE | Behind the curtains with Ballet Idaho

Initial Point Gallery is located at 33 E. Broadway Avenue on the third floor of Meridian City Hall in downtown Meridian. The gallery, which is curated by the Meridian Arts Commission, features a rotating series of art exhibits highlighting a variety of local, regional and national artists. It is open weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, excluding federal holidays. Admission to the gallery and opening reception is free.

Additional information about Initial Point Gallery, including its schedule of upcoming exhibits, can be found online at: https://meridiancity.org/gallery/ or contact Meridian Arts and Culture Coordinator Cassandra Schiffler at (208) 489-0399 or cschiffler@meridiancity.org.