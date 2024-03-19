Meridian veteran shares her story during Brain Injury Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Lifestyle choices can help decrease and even eliminate, the risk of Dementia and other memory loss conditions.



March is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Miss Meridian 2024 volunteers with the VA and other local organizations hoping to educate and raise awareness for traumatic brain injuries.

Local Neurologist weighs in on what you can do to decrease your risk.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“I was a First Sergeant, so my job was to care for people,” says Nia Mostacero.

After serving 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, Nia Mostacero of Meridian was diagnosed with Early On-set Dementia.

“My brain injuries are from child abuse, so it’s important for me to educate the community that [that’s] a reason why people get Dementia and memory problems and things like that, and it shows up actually decades later,” said Mostacero.

That's why the current Miss Meridian volunteers for local organizations and made it her mission to combat memory loss conditions like Dementia through her platform ‘Memories Matter.'

It was just so wonderful bringing around people living their best lives that are neurodivergent or have cognitive special needs like I do,” said Mostacero. "I fight for early detection, treatment, and ultimately a cure for Alzheimer's and other Dementias."

NIA MOSTACERO - MISS MERIDIAN

When it comes to brain health local neurologist Sarah Marion says we have more control than we think, “Exercising, keeping your stress down, keeping yourself sharp, doing memory games or some kinds of puzzles, that combination of factors is usually the best strategy for trying to delay any onset of Dementia."

Some cognitive conditions are genetic, but Dr. Marion encourages everyone to protect their heads and wear helmets when biking, skiing, or riding a motorcycle.

“Even something you’ve done before that you didn’t wear a helmet and it was all fine, you’re doing it for the less than 1% of time that something could happen,” said Dr Marion.

With 37-thousand Idahoans living with traumatic brain injuries, Mostacero continues to advocate for brain injury and memory loss treatment and education in Meridian and the greater Idaho community.

“I'm still serving my military veterans, raising Dementia awareness. I still have a positive purpose,” said Mostacero.