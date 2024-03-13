Meridian Speedway listed in the National Register of Historic Places

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Speedway is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

According to a release from the City of Meridian, the property was originally developed as a hybrid agricultural exhibition grounds and automotive racetrack, and today Meridian Speedway / Dairy Show Park Arena is a grassroots community landmark that has served for nearly 75 years as an important recreational facility.

The privately owned 10.7-acre recreational site was established in 1949, within 5 years the oval racetrack and dairy barn were built and installed.

