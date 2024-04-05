Meridian Speedway gears up for opening day after receiving national recognition

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In 1949, one of Meridian's most iconic locations got its start. Then a few years later, fans filled the stands and the very first races here at Meridian Speedway began.



Idaho State Historical Society's interactive map of Historical places.

Meridian Speedway is now nationally recognized as a historical place to be preserved.

Opening Day races have been postponed to Saturday, April 13, read more here.

Link to this season’s schedule. (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“The very first clear memory, at Meridian Speedway, that I have is Camera Day or the Easter Egg Hunt on the infield that used to happen in the mid-to-late 70s,” said Adam Nelson, his family have been running the Meridian Speedway for generations.

His children, like, Josie and Colton help keep the place 'on track.'

“Our great-grandpa promoted this race track, our grandpa and now our dad, now her [Josie] and I are both on our way to be apart of it as well,” said Colton Nelson, the speedway's maintenance Manager.

Now the site is joining the 7 other ‘National Register of Historic Places’ in downtown Meridian.

“The community ties are really special here, it’s really cool to see. Our family is now the 5th generation being around here so it’s nice to know that it will stay here for everyone that grew up in the area,” said Josie Nelson, speedway office manager.

So what changes after being listed as a historical place? The family says, not much, "as far as monetary gains or any of that, I mean the notoriety is really good. Everybody’s really grateful that it gives a sense of security to the speedway,” said Nelson.

“Yeah I know people are always worried about this place going because we are in the middle of the city, so it does add that extra security blanket, but also I think it’s just deserving of Meridian Speedway for as long as it’s been here,” said Nelson.

The city says Meridian Speedway is uniquely the only continuously operated circuit racetrack in the state… but the speedway is a 'winner' in the Nelson's eyes because of the deep familiar connection.

“So hopefully if it’s around long enough, my daughter will have the chance to be a part of this as well,” said Nelson.

If you’ve never been to a race, join the thrill and fun every Saturday, through October, weather permitting.

