Meridian Seeks Applicants for Historic Preservation Commission

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is currently accepting applications for individuals interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The Historic Preservation Commission advises the Mayor and the Meridian City Council on historic preservation policies and promotes public awareness in Meridian history. Meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at Meridian City Hall.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and should have an interest, competence, or knowledge in local history. Applicants with any professional training or experience in the disciplines of architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, law or other historic preservation related disciplines are particularly encouraged to apply. The successful applicant will be appointed by Mayor Simison and confirmed by the Meridian City Council.

More information about this voluntary position and a link to the application form can be found on the City website, www.meridiancity.org/hpc. In addition to the application, a letter of interest and resume should be submitted with the completed application. Applications can now be submitted online or delivered to Mayor Simison at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Avenue, Meridian, ID., 83642.

More details on the application process can be found here. All applications should be submitted by close of business on Friday, March 1, 2024.