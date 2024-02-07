Meridian man, Joe Pesola, released from Utah burn center after truck stop fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After months of recovery, Joseph Pesola has been released from a Utah burn care center. This after his truck caught fire and left him with 67% of his body covered in deep 3rd degree burns.

Joe's family posting on social media, the hospital celebration as he left his room. Follow along with Joe's Journey to recovery on Facebook.

The family has created a GoFundMe so they turn their focus to his recovery.