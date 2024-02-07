Watch Now
Meridian man, Joe Pesola, released from Utah burn center after truck stop fire

Savana Pitts
Joseph Pesola (left) and family
Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 13:15:17-05

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After months of recovery, Joseph Pesola has been released from a Utah burn care center. This after his truck caught fire and left him with 67% of his body covered in deep 3rd degree burns.

Joe's family posting on social media, the hospital celebration as he left his room. Follow along with Joe's Journey to recovery on Facebook.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Meridian community supports Veteran neighbor after he was burned in truck stop fire

The family has created a GoFundMe so they turn their focus to his recovery.

