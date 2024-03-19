Melaleuca donates over $200k to The Idaho Foodbank for food-insecure residents

Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, based out of Idaho Falls, is providing Idahoans in need with high-quality beef following their $216,399 donation to the Idaho Foodbank.

The donation provides nearly 25,000 pounds of beef for the foodbank from Riverbend Meats, a Melaleuca sister company.

“Protein is a highly desired food for the people we serve and this valuable donation comes at a crucial time when too many individuals in our communities are facing food insecurity,” said Randy Ford, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We appreciate Melaleuca’s philanthropic partnership and their ongoing charitable work to help Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The donation dwarfs last year's donation of $12,000 to the Idaho Foodbank, which provided food for up to 50,000 in-need Idahoans. The donations from Melaleuca continue to assist the 8% of Idaho residents who are food insecure according to the most recent Map the Meal Gap report.