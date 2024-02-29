Local doctors, and a House Representative, share reaction to Alabama IVF Supreme Court ruling

SOUTH MERIDIAN, Idaho — Doctors, politicians, and moms weigh in on Alabama's recent Supreme Court ruling that puts in vitro fertilization treatments at risk.



The ruling states that frozen embryos are the equivalent to children.

Many patients in Idaho are concerned that their treatments are now at risk.

The Idaho house minority is committed to protecting this treatment.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling is putting in vitro fertilization treatments at risk in that state.

I'm your South Meridian Neighborhood Reporter, outside the Meridian branch of Idaho Center for Reproductive Medicine, and I have reaction from local physicians as well as a state lawmaker.

Physicians at Idaho Center for Reproductive Medicine are sharing their concerns with Alabama’s Supreme Court ruling regarding in vitro fertilization treatments.

“We were very disappointed and actually very sad too for the people of Alabama,” said Dr. Slater, a physician with the Idaho Center for Reproductive Medicine.

The first-of-its-kind ruling said “frozen embryos are children” and those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death, prompting some clinics in the state of Alabama to halt IVF treatment.

“A lot of fertility treatments have been put on hold through no fault of a patient,” said said Dr. Maas, a physician with the Idaho Center for Reproductive Medicine.

The Idaho providers say some of their own patients are worried

“Yeah, I’ve had several patients reach out to me concerned about, are they going to have rights to used materials they have stored here?” he continued.

“My heart went out to them, I’ve shed several tears over it, and then I reflect back to Idaho and I go, you know what? That easily could have been us,” said Rep. Green.

Representative, and mother, Brooke Green sharing her IVF story with me, “My husband and I tried for several years, and it was not only the financial piece, the physical and emotional, it is not something you toy with," she said.

She says a process like IVF is complicated to press pause on, “They're on a timeline and you can't just pause it. I can’t imagine had that been me, and that’s why I really have been pushing for change here in Idaho,” said Rep. Green.

Local providers are hopeful they will continue to focus on patient care and helping families grow.

“We know that there are efforts to ensure, to protect IVF, and so hopefully that comes through,” said Dr. Slater.

Representative Green said the Idaho house minority is on the same page.

“As legislators in this body, we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that protection into the future because my son is worth fighting for," said Rep. Green.

Across the aisle, Rep. Green said, “I’ve had several colleagues across the aisle approach me and say we need to do something, we need to ensure that IVF is protected. There’s nothing more pro-life, than IVF.”

I reached out to Republican Representative John Vander Woude, who chairs the Health and Welfare committee, and his office said he declines to comment.

Here in Idaho lawmakers tell me that they continue to look for bi-partisan collaboration in order to keep IVF treatments accessible for those who need it.