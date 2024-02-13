ITD invites you to learn more about an additional lane planned for I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is inviting the public to learn more about the design of an auxiliary eastbound lane on I-84.

The extra lane is intended to reduce congestion between the Meridian Road and Eagle Road interchanges.

ITD adds the project will also include modifications for a two-lane eastbound on-ramp at the Meridian Interchange and a two-lane eastbound off-ramp at the Eagle Interchange.

Plans also include an additional right turn lane to the eastbound off-ramp intersection at Eagle Road.

An online meeting will be available through Feb. 28 where you can learn more about the design details.