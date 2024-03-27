Idaho Black Community Alliance lifts up local Black entrepreneurs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Black Community Alliance team now has a brick-and-mortar location in Meridian, helping their team can work even closer with the community.



The office space will allow them to have a 'hub' for support and communication.

The Grand Opening Event will take place at 925 N Main St in Meridian, at 12:30pm.

Meridian Chamber of Commerce will do a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:45pm.

Food, fun, and community festivities will continue until around 7pm.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Idaho Black Community Alliance has been connecting business owners for years.

“I’ve met some awesome people, I have been in rooms that I never thought I’d be in,” said Andrea Dixey, the owner of Sweetz Dipped Treats.

Now they have a brick-and-mortar location in Meridian so their team can work even closer with the community.

“Working from home can be a little bit challenging, and now that we have this space we are able to meet with community partners and have people come out,” said Dixey.

Andrea Dixey joined the BCA team shortly after she met CEO Trish Walker at the opening of her business Sweetz Dipped Treats, and the connections, opening doors to new opportunities.

“Sweetz Dipped Treats was located inside of Chow. We have since graduated from there and we are bringing our business to Meridian so we can reach a large audience,” said Dixey.

The Treasure Valley native now runs three businesses with the support of her Black community.

“That sense of community that sometimes is lost in Boise when it comes to finding people that look like you,” said Dixey.

CEO Trish Walker chiming in off camera about their passion for forming alliances with any Idahoans wanting to lift up local entrepreneurs…

“If you need that help we want to be that resource to help you to take your business to the next level,” said Walker.

The public is invited to connect with the team and celebrate their new space Friday at 925 North Main Street in Meridian.

“We'll have a couple of food vendors, we wanted to do it big, we wanted to have a party," said Dixey.