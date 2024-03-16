Courageous Kids Climbing takes over Vertical View in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Courageous Kids Climbing has made it their mission to get kids with special needs on the wall and out of their comfort zone for the past ten years.

This group is based out of McCall and they travel around the west providing free opportunities for kids. We caught up with Courageous Kids Climbing at their spring event on Saturday.

"I’m am up to climbing this wall right here,” said Taylor Walls. "I really like climbing."

Courageous Kids Climbing can get anyone on the wall that weighs less than 300 pounds. They use an Arc harness to provide opportunities for kids who wouldn't be able to get on the wall while helping climbers be comfortable off the ground.

"We call it the chair and we attach it to a special haul system," said and Jeff Reichmann of Courageous Kids Climbing, Jeff was a firefighter for 28 years. "It is the exact same haul system that first responders would use to rescue someone off the side of a high-rise building or a cliff."

The team at Vertical View helped the kids out on Saturday to make sure everyone stayed safe. Climbing is a challenging sport that not only takes physical prowess but is also a mental sport that teaches kids how to figure out the puzzle of a route while building focus and self-confidence.

"We get kids that won’t get within 30 feet of the wall, but then they watch the other kids climb and pretty soon they want to try it," said Reichmann. "We are finding when the kids come off the wall they get that big smile on their face that they’ve accomplished something."

The kids are encouraged by the volunteers and their parents, it's actually quite amazing to watch the parent's reaction when their kid is on the wall.

"It’s pretty common to see the parents with tears in their eyes and I’ve had numerous parents tell me I never thought my kid could do this," said Reichmann. "It’s all about just giving them a chance."

Rock Supremacy and Barnhart Crane & Rigging sponsored this event. There is no cost for the kids and their parents, but the generosity of these businesses helps Courageous Kids Climbing keep their costs low so they can put on more events.