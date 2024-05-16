Candlelight Vigil at Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Peace Officers Memorial, in front of the Idaho State Police Headquarters, saw dozens gather for a candlelight vigil for Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Governor Little, ordered flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset for the day.

It’s a nod to the police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Wednesday night’s candlelight vigil here in Meridian shows the outpour of appreciation that the community has for officers.

A memorial ceremony will follow at the memorial in front of Idaho State Police Headquarters Thursday morning at 10 a.m.