Branching out: New community garden at Discovery Park

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Can you dig it?! Meridian Co-Op Gardeners are 'growing' a new opportunity for locals to get their 'green thumb' on!



Membership interest meeting will be held at Meridian City Hall at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 29th.

Membership interest form.

Residents are encouraged to follow along on the Discovery Park Garden page and the Kleiner Park Garden page.

Meridian Co-Op Gardeners are made up of volunteers, if you'd like to help, feel free to donate garden tools and equipment or make a monetary donation.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We garden together!" said Meridian local Chris Verkerk.

Meridian Co-Op Gardeners are 'branching out' to South Meridian, for a new community garden at Discovery Park.

"This used to be farm and dairy land and I think it's important for us to remember that," said Verkerk.

Chris Verkerk and his family started gardening fruits and veggies at the group's existing community garden, at Kleiner Park, a few years ago.

"Not only because Meridian is my community but because I have a love for gardening and getting my hands in the dirt, and doing all the things," said Verkerk.

His daughter Addison tells me the weekly trips to the garden help her family 'grow' closer to their community.

KIVI

"I just think it's so much more fun to do it with others, because one, you get to share the work and then two, you're sharing the rewards out of it too," said Addison Verkerk.

Besides donating fresh produce to local food banks, coordinators plan on making portions of the garden accessible to young green thumbs and those needing ADA accommodations.

'It's teaching the next generation, how to do gardening and it's that educational component," said Verkerk.

"I'd love to see South Meridian folks be engaged here. That's right, walk from your house. Anybody that's in these houses behind us, I'd love to see you in the garden!" said Verkerk.

If you're looking to spend a few hours each week planting, pruning, and picking produce, then join Meridian Co-Op Gardeners for a membership interest meeting.

"Membership looks like a one-year commitment to the garden space, to doing all the things in the garden, to our harvest party at the end of the year," said Verkerk.

As the volunteers work to plant the seeds, they're accepting any equipment donations or maybe even a little 'green'.