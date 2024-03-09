"And the Oscar goes to..." Fine Arts students predict this year's awards

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With so many amazing films to choose from, it's hard to narrow down the winner in this Academy Awards, so Idaho New 6's South Meridian Neighborhood Reporter, Allie Triepke, spoke with the experts on who will take home an Oscar.



Idaho Fine Arts Academy students shared their predictions for different categories.

The Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday at 5 PM MST.

Film, theater acting, and music students weighing in on their picks for OSCAR Awards 2024.

“I think Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer is going to win,” said Aidan McDonald, Theater Acting Junior.

"I'd like Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple to win,” said Theater acting student Zoey Fox-Tabar.

“I think Oppenheimer is going to have a clean sweep at the Oscars,” said Brody Casper, Theater Acting Sophomore.

Theater Acting Junior, Lindsay Susten is passionate about the ‘Animated Feature’ Category, “I’ve seen some of the other ones, I think Nimona, and The Boy and the Heron, but I think that Across the Spider-Verse, as like a feat of animation, blew the rest of them out of the water!”

For costume design, the popular pick is Barbie but Junior Kinsley Wardle says, “I think Killers of the Flower Moon is going to win for best costume design because you had all of those historical aspects of it,” said Kinsley Wardle, Junior, Theater Acting.

And for Best Hair and Makeup, “Society in the Snow, they did a really good job with portraying this kinda like cold atmosphere, that’s super like cool tones,” said Miranda Shingler, Junior Theater Acting.

Film student Emma Allen is hoping Emma Stone wins Best Actress for her role in Poor Things.

Emma thinks American Fiction will take home the Best Adapted Screenplay award –which is the best screenplay adapted from *previously established material… but this,

“Oppenheimer is going to go home with a lot of awards,”

And every student I talked to agreed that *this film will win the coveted ‘Best Picture’ award.

“I just think Oppenheimer will take it,” said Susten.

“Probably Oppenheimer,” said Shingler.

“I just think Oppenheimer will win for Best Picture,” said Fox-Tabar.

Senior Film and Media Student Laura Kramer agrees, “However, there’s a Hollywood reporter columnist named Scott Feinberg and he runs an anonymous survey and they are predicting a shock upset, and Jonathan Glazer’s “Zone of Interest” takes it.”

Regardless of who takes home the prize, students at Idaho Fine Arts Academy are inspired by these prestigious films.

“And in fact one day I hope to do that myself,” said Music Senior Carlos Torres.