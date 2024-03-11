Son shot and killed his mother thinking she was an intruder

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing his mother in their Missouri home after mistaking her for an intruder.

The Olivette Police Department said Jaylen Johnson was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 56-year-old Monica McNichols Johnson.

Police said the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on March 7 at a residence in the St. Louis suburb. Responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures on McNichols Johnson, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson's attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he believed his mother was an intruder when she tried to enter the house through the back door, which was unusual. He said Johnson called 911 immediately after shooting his mom, and that his girlfriend attempted life-saving measures on her.

Goldstein said Johnson has been distraught ever since.

"He hasn't stopped crying," Goldstein said.

Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond at the St. Louis County Jail.

Goldstein said Johnson has no prior criminal history and kept a gun for protection after having been robbed at gunpoint in the past.

The Olivette Police Department told Scripps News they have no further information to release at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

